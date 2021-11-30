Administration Manager – Roebuck Export Depot

The Indigenous Land and Sea Corporation (ILSC) is a corporate Commonwealth entity established under the ATSI Act and subject to the PGPA Act. The ILSC assists Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to realise economic, social, cultural and environmental benefits that the ownership and management of land, water and water related rights can bring. The ILSC provides this assistance through the acquisition and management of rights and interests in land, salt water and freshwater country.

ILSC Agribusiness is a specialised unit of the ILSC that focuses on the development and management of commercial agribusiness investments on Indigenous land in partnership with Indigenous people. ILSC Agribusiness currently operates agricultural businesses, including beef cattle, fine-wool merino sheep, a community-based meatworks and a cattle export depot.

Roebuck Export Depot is a live export depot in the Kimberly Region of WA. This facility has the capacity to process 17,444 head and is utilised by exporters and livestock agents to prepare cattle for live export markets as well as handling transit cattle for the domestic markets. The facility operates under strict environmental and animal welfare standards and holds animal welfare in the highest regard. Reporting to the Depot Manager, the Administration Manager will deliver administration, finance and customer service for the Roebuck Export Depot.

Reporting to the Depot Manager, the Administration Manager will be pivotal in ensuring the smooth day to day running of the Export Depot. You will be responsible for providing the following:

Provide leadership and assist with appropriate governance whilst overseeing accountable best practice in management of budgetary, financial matters, overall policies and associated practices.

Liaise with the Depot Manager and Livestock manager to ensure that weight summary finalising and sending, consignments, and charges are completed to the highest level of accuracy.

Process incoming and outgoing invoices daily

Oversee day-to-day management of the Traceability and Compliance Officer.

Liaise with stock agents and transporters to ensure all details of cattle are recorded accurately.

Ensure that the electronic recording of all transactions and activities are completed to the highest level of accuracy.

Have a clear understanding of and animal welfare requirements.

The preferred applicant will be engaged initially until 31 December 2022 with Primary Partners Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of ILSC.

For further information, please contact Ceny Hussie, Depot Manager on 0438 883 260.

You must be an Australian resident and a current driver’s licence is essential.

Applications close 15 December 2022.

