Full time ongoing opportunity based in Brisbane

Indigenous Identified opportunity – open to Indigenous applicants only

Salary range $62,282 to $65,956 (plus 15.4% Super)

The Indigenous Land and Sea Corporation (ILSC) is a corporate Commonwealth entity established under the ATSI Act and subject to the PGPA Act. The ILSC assists Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to realise economic, social, cultural, and environmental benefits that the ownership and management of land, water and water related rights can bring. The ILSC provides this assistance through the acquisition and management of rights and interests in land, salt water and freshwater country.

The ILSC is seeking an enthusiastic self-starter to undertake a range of administrative and other office-based activities to support the Senior Administrative Officer and the Eastern Divisional Office team.

Reporting to the Senior Administrative Officer you will:

Provide general reception duties and administrative support

Be the first point of contact for internal and external enquiries via phone, email and in person

Organise meetings/conferences

Arrange travel bookings

Prepare correspondence and reports

Maintain and monitor electronic information systems

Arrange for the procurement of goods including obtaining quotes and preparing purchase orders

Process invoices for payment.

About you:

Experience in administration/reception or similar

High level of attention to detail, self-motivated and flexible

Excellent time management

Ability to work autonomously

Friendly and personable.

At the ILSC we offer:

Flexible working options

Generous leave entitlements

15.4% superannuation

Supported career training and development

Great work environment with a supportive culture where people are valued, supported and respected.

If you’re a natural problem solver and like working in a dynamic workplace – apply now!

The filing of this employment opportunity is intended to constitute a special measure under subsection 8 (1) of the Racial Discrimination Act 1975. This vacancy is only available to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people.

The preferred applicant will be engaged under the provision of the ILC Enterprise Agreement.

Applications are to include a current CV and covering letter (covering letter to be maximum 2 pages detailing how your skills and experience align with the position profile). Further information may be requested if you are selected for interview. You must be an Australian resident to apply for this role.

For more information, please contact Rita Hadjisavva – Human Resources Coordinator – (08) 8100 7119 or Freecall 1800 818 490.

Applications close 9 December 2022.

At the ILSC we’re committed to building a diverse and inclusive workplace to ensure our workforce is representative of the communities that we support.