• Unique opportunity to work with Indigenous organisations to acquire land and water assets

• Ongoing full time role based in Perth

• Salary range of $100,599 – $110,529 plus 15.4% superannuation

The Indigenous Land and Sea Corporation (ILSC) is a corporate Commonwealth entity established under the ATSI Act and subject to the PGPA Act. The ILSC assists Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to realise economic, social, cultural and environmental benefits that the ownership and management of land, water and water related rights can bring. The ILSC provides this assistance through the acquisition and management of rights and interests in land, salt water and fresh water country.

The Business Development Manager will lead the development and implementation of projects that deliver social, cultural, economic and environmental benefits to Indigenous Australians. Specifically, the Business Development Manager will lead the acquisition of property assets for divestment to Indigenous organisations and projects that support Indigenous landholders to maximise the productivity of their land and water.

In line with the ILSC’s National Indigenous Land Strategy and Our Country Our Future Program, the Business Development Manager will:

Identify and develop investment proposals for the ILSC to acquire and divest land to Indigenous organisations to deliver long term and sustainable benefits to Indigenous Australians

Identify and develop investment proposals that support Indigenous landowners to maximise the productivity and economic potential of their land assets

Ensure that ILSC investment in land and water acquisition and land and water management projects delivers significant economic, cultural, social and environmental benefits to Indigenous Australians.

Lead and participate in multidisciplinary project teams to deliver complex projects on time and on budget.

The preferred applicant will be engaged on an ongoing basis under the provision of the ILC Enterprise Agreement.

Applications are to include a covering letter and current CV. Further information may be requested if you are selected for interview. You must be an Australian resident to apply for this role.

For any additional information please contact:

Colin Slattery, Western Divisional Manager 0439 996 884 or Freecall 1800 818 490.

Applications close 19 July 2021

At the ILSC we’re committed to building a diverse and inclusive workplace to ensure our workforce is representative of the communities that we support.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply