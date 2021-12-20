Engagement Project Officer

The Indigenous Land and Sea Corporation (ILSC) is a corporate Commonwealth entity established under the ATSI Act and subject to the PGPA Act. The ILSC assists Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to realise economic, social, cultural and environmental benefits that the ownership and management of land, water and water related rights can bring. The ILSC provides this assistance through the acquisition and management of rights and interests in land, salt water and freshwater country.

The ILSC is seeking an organised and motivated Project Officer to support the conduct of the National Indigenous Land and Sea strategy (NILSS) consultation; logistics, planning and contract support. The role will also support the subsequent Regional Indigenous Land & Sea Strategy consultation. These strategies form a key platform for the ILSC to deliver services that expand the Indigenous Estate.

Under the direction of the Manager Policy and Program Development, you will:

Provide project management support to the roll out of the ILSCs key strategic policy consultation processes

Coordinate all project related logistics including the scheduling and coordinating meetings, events and travel

Appropriately engage with Indigenous organisations and people to facilitate the consultation & engagement process

Effectively coordinate schedules and support the team to keep the project flowing on schedule

Oversee outstanding project tasks and escalate issues

Ensure effective liaison and management of external expert advisors, consultants and SME’s

Support and provide the project team with status and progress reviews according to project timelines/milestones

Along with your project coordination/administration super skills, ideally you will also have:

Previous experience with consultation processes and working with Indigenous people and organisations

Great interpersonal skills with ability to communicate effectively and respectfully

An organised approach to the delivery of your work

The ability to take a project element and run with it

At the ILSC we offer:

Flexible working options

Healthy Employee Scheme

15.4% superannuation

Generous studies assistance

The preferred applicant will be engaged under the provisions of the ILC Enterprise Agreement. This is a 12-month full time opportunity that can be located in either Adelaide, Brisbane or Cairns- check out all the details on our careers page.

If you’d like to find out more please contact:

Jann Crase – 0407 552 736 or Freecall 1800 818 490.

Applications are to include a current CV and covering letter (covering letter to be maximum 2 pages detailing how your skills and experience align with the position profile). Further information may be requested if you are selected for interview. You must be an Australian resident to apply for this role.

Applications close COB 14 January 2022.

At the ILSC we’re committed to building a diverse and inclusive workplace to ensure our workforce is representative of the communities we support.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply