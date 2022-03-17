Full-time 12-month contract based in Adelaide (Brisbane by negotiation)

Be part of a collaborative & supportive team

Salary range of $84,414 – $91,728 – plus 15.4% superannuation

The Indigenous Land and Sea Corporation (ILSC) is a corporate Commonwealth entity established under the ATSI Act and subject to the PGPA Act. The ILSC assists Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to realise economic, social, cultural and environmental benefits that the ownership and management of land, water and water related rights can bring. The ILSC provides this assistance through the acquisition and management of rights and interests in land, salt water and fresh water country.

The ILSC is seeking an Environment and Sustainability Advisor to join our team to develop and manage projects that support Indigenous opportunities in conservation and carbon economies. This role will develop effective collaborations with Indigenous groups, business, government agencies, NGOs so that ILSC projects enable Indigenous land managers to manage their land and water assets in a way that meets their environmental and cultural aspirations.

Under the direction of the Manager, Carbon and Environment, you will:

Identify, investigate, develop opportunities in the conservation economy and manage resulting projects to create benefits for Indigenous people.

Develop funding proposals, business cases and investigate potential investments in environmental enterprises and analyse business ideas/commercial arrangements proposed to the ILSC.

Conduct research and analysis to provide informed recommendations and advice to support strategic approaches and, in some cases, commercial investments in relation to areas such as biodiversity offsets, natural resource management, heritage considerations, water and energy.

Manage environmental projects and related contracts, monitor and report on project performance, engage external service providers and key partners in line with procurement guidelines and relevant policies and procedures.

At the ILSC we offer:

Flexible working options

Healthy Employee Scheme

15.4% superannuation

Generous studies assistance

The preferred applicant will be engaged under the provisions of the ILC Enterprise Agreement – check out all the details on our careers page.

If you are keen to be surrounded by like-minded passionate people and be a part of making a real difference to Indigenous communities, apply now.

Applications are to include a current CV and covering letter (covering letter to be maximum 2 pages detailing how your skills and experience align with the position profile). Further information may be requested if you are selected for interview. You must be an Australian resident to apply for this role.

If you’d like to find out more please contact:

Jonathan Green – Manager Carbon and Environment – 0458 686 585 or Freecall 1800 818 490.

Applications close 3 April 2022.

At the ILSC we’re committed to building a diverse and inclusive workplace to ensure our workforce is representative of the communities we support.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply