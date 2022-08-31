Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply

Full-time 3-year contract based in Adelaide

Salary range of $121,759 – $135,283 plus 15.4% superannuation

The Indigenous Land and Sea Corporation (ILSC) is a corporate Commonwealth entity established under the ATSI Act and subject to the PGPA Act. The ILSC assists Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to realise economic, social, cultural and environmental benefits that the ownership and management of land, water and water related rights can bring. The ILSC provides this assistance through the acquisition and management of rights and interests in land, salt water and fresh water country.

The ILSC is seeking proactive and motivated Policy Manager with demonstrated expertise in the development, communication and evaluation of policy to join our collaborative team. Managing the development of evidence-based policy and program support initiatives, this position is an opportunity to directly contribute to the ILSC’s purpose of generating outcomes in partnership with Indigenous communities, corporations and people. Your experience in this sector will support your success.

Under the direction of the General Manager Policy, Strategy and Performance, you will:

Provide strategic advice on policy and program development issues relevant to the acquisition and management functions of the ILSC.

Ensure that policy development and program improvement initiatives are prioritised and project plans are developed, implemented and evaluated.

Support the continued development and implementation of the ILSC’s Performance Framework, building the ILSC’s understanding of program impact and organisational performance.

Oversee the ILSC’s policy hierarchy and internal business development, ensuring alignment with the ILSC’s strategy.

Support the ILSC in meeting its obligations as a Commonwealth entity through the compilation of a corporate plan, an annual performance statement and NILSS.

Management of Government relationships and policy development collaborations and networks.

At the ILSC we offer:

Flexible working options

Healthy Employee Scheme

15.4% superannuation

Generous studies assistance

The preferred applicant will be engaged under the provisions of the ILC Enterprise Agreement – check out all the details on our careers page.

Applications are to include a current CV and covering letter (covering letter to be maximum 2 pages detailing how your skills and experience align with the position profile). Further information may be requested if you are selected for interview. You must be an Australian resident to apply for this role.

If you’d like to find out more please contact:

Rebecca Hayden – General Manager Policy, Strategy and Performance – 0407 358 444 or Freecall 1800 818 490.

Applications close 18 September 2022.

At the ILSC we’re committed to building a diverse and inclusive workplace to ensure our workforce is representative of the communities we support.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply