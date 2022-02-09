Exciting opportunity to grow and expand your media and communications skills

Full-time ongoing opportunity based in Adelaide, Brisbane or Perth by negotiation

Salary range $84,414 to $91,728 (plus 15.4% Super)

The Indigenous Land and Sea Corporation (ILSC) is a corporate Commonwealth entity established under the ATSI Act and subject to the PGPA Act. The ILSC assists Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to realise economic, social, cultural and environmental benefits that the ownership and management of land, water and water related rights can bring. The ILSC provides this assistance through the acquisition and management of rights and interests in land, salt water and fresh water country.

Under the direction of the Media and Public Relations Manager, the Media and Communications Advisor is responsible for researching and developing high quality content to support the ILSC’s social, digital and media presence as well as promotional and corporate publications. The position is also responsible for providing administrative assistance to support the ILSC’s events and sponsorship activities.

To be successful in this role you will have:

Relevant demonstrated experience in a similar role.

Knowledge and experience in the use of a wide range of communications and digital media applications and techniques, particularly in relation to key sectors including Indigenous Affairs and Government Relations.

Good interpersonal, oral and written communication skills, including the ability to develop appropriate general content for media, statutory documents and publications, and communicate effectively with a wide range of people, internal and external to the ILSC.

Knowledge and demonstrated ability to provide support in the delivery of communications and marketing functions, within tight timeframes in a complex and issues-rich environment.

Demonstrated ability to create multiple forms of content for social media and digital platforms and use social media to distribute that content in creative and engaging ways.

Demonstrated knowledge and experience in social media and website content management platforms such as Hootsuite, Creator Studio, WordPress and the Microsoft Adobe graphic design suite.

At the ILSC we offer:

Flexible working options.

Generous leave entitlements.

15.4% superannuation.

Supported career development.

Great work environment where people are valued and respected.

If you are keen to be surrounded by like-minded passionate people and be a part of making a real difference to Indigenous communities, apply now.

The preferred applicant will be engaged under the provision of the ILC Enterprise Agreement.

Applications are to include a current CV and covering letter (covering letter to be maximum 2 pages detailing how your skills and experience align with the position profile). Further information may be requested if you are selected for interview. You must be an Australian resident to apply for this role.

For any additional information, please contact: Claire Muntinga 0429 373 348 or Freecall 1800 818 490.

Applications close 23 February 2022

At the ILSC we’re committed to building a diverse and inclusive workplace to ensure our workforce is representative of the communities that we support.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply