Showcase your media and PR expertise

Full-time 3 year contract based in Adelaide, Brisbane or Perth by negotiation

Salary range $121,759 to $135,283 (plus 15.4% Super)

The Indigenous Land and Sea Corporation (ILSC) is a corporate Commonwealth entity established under the ATSI Act and subject to the PGPA Act. The ILSC assists Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to realise economic, social, cultural and environmental benefits that the ownership and management of land, water and water related rights can bring. The ILSC provides this assistance through the acquisition and management of rights and interests in land, salt water and fresh water country.

Under the direction of the Chief Operating Officer, the Media and Public Relations Manager is responsible for managing the ILSC’s media and public relations, and broader communication functions. As the Manager of this important function, you will be directly responsible for developing and implementing the ILSC’s media, PR and communications strategies including being the ILSC’s lead in managing relationships with a network of contacts in the Australian media.

You will lead the pursuit of ILSC brand development and protection through: positive media opportunities; the handling of media issues and crises; high quality internal and external communications; and nationally targeted events and sponsorships. You will also lead a small team who will assist to deliver operational outcomes.

To be successful in this role you will have:

Significant demonstrated experience in a similar role.

Demonstrated experience in developing Media Communications and PR Strategies that proactively position the organisation to deliver on its purpose.

A successful record of work in journalism, public relations or other media related field, including demonstrated knowledge of media relations procedures and the methods and technologies used by the media.

Demonstrated achievement in developing and maintaining broad journalistic networks and contacts across the Australian media, including ability to positively influence and leverage media relationships

Demonstrated experience in direct media advisory role on complex government, Indigenous, social and political matters, including ability to negotiate with media outlets

At the ILSC we offer:

Flexible working options.

Generous leave entitlements.

15.4% superannuation.

Supported career development.

Great work environment where people are valued and respected.

If you are keen to be surrounded by like-minded passionate people and be a part of making a real difference to Indigenous communities, apply now.

The preferred applicant will be engaged under the provision of the ILC Enterprise Agreement.

Applications are to include a current CV and covering letter (covering letter to be maximum 2 pages detailing how your skills and experience align with the position profile). Further information may be requested if you are selected for interview. You must be an Australian resident to apply for this role.

For any additional information, please contact: Tricia Stroud – Chief Operating Officer 0427 660 811 or Freecall 1800 818 490.

Applications close 13 February 2022

At the ILSC we’re committed to building a diverse and inclusive workplace to ensure our workforce is representative of the communities that we support.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply