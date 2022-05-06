Operations Manager – Brisbane

Ongoing full time opportunity based in Brisbane

Opportunity to have a positive impact for the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community

Salary $100,599 to $110,529 (plus 15.4% Super)

The Indigenous Land and Sea Corporation (ILSC) is a corporate Commonwealth entity established under the ATSI Act and subject to the PGPA Act. The ILSC assists Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to realise economic, social, cultural and environmental benefits that the ownership and management of land, water and water related rights can bring. The ILSC provides this assistance through the acquisition and management of rights and interests in land, salt water and fresh water country.

The ILSC is seeking an organised and motivated self-starter to work in a challenging and rewarding team environment. You will lead and manage a team to effectively and efficiently undertake land and water based activities including: acquisition, improvement, holding and granting of property.

Reporting to the Divisional Manager you will:

Develop, implement, monitor and evaluate land and water acquisition, property management and land and water grant projects to ensure they meet the goals of stakeholders and ILSC objectives

Manage, supervise and take responsibility for all aspects of the operations (including quality assurance and associated guidance) of a team to ensure effective and efficient implementation of ILSC land and water acquisition, management and land and water grant policies, programs and projects

Establish strategic relationships with key stakeholder and partner organisations including Indigenous corporations, Government agencies, NGO’s and the private sector to partner or leverage investment to acquire and develop Indigenous land.

At the ILSC we offer:

Flexible working options

Generous leave entitlements

15.4% superannuation

Supported career training and development

Great work environment where people are valued and respected.

The preferred applicant will be engaged under the provisions of the ILC Enterprise Agreement.

Applications are to include a current CV and covering letter (covering letter to be maximum 2 pages detailing how your skills and experience align with the position profile). Further information may be requested if you are selected for interview. You must be an Australian resident to apply for this role.

Applications close COB 23 May 2022

For any additional information please contact: Mark Denning, Eastern Divisional Manager – 0438 872 398 or Freecall 1800 818 490.

At the ILSC we’re committed to building a diverse and inclusive workplace to ensure our workforce is representative of the communities that we support.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply