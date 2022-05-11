Opportunity to have a positive impact for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities

Full time ongoing role based in Darwin

Salary Range $121,759 – $135,283 per annum (plus 15.4% Super)

The Indigenous Land and Sea Corporation (ILSC) is a corporate Commonwealth entity established under the ATSI Act and subject to the PGPA Act. The ILSC assists Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to realise economic, social, cultural and environmental benefits that the ownership and management of land, water and water related rights can bring. The ILSC provides this assistance through the acquisition and management of rights and interests in land, salt water and fresh water country.

The ILSC is seeking a proven performer for the position of Program Manager – Northern Strategic Projects. This is a key role in the development and delivery of business activity, strategic partnerships and investments to help position the ILSC to become an influential leader and agent of change in supporting a profitable and sustainable Indigenous conservation economy. The position works to ensure ILSC maintains a highly relevant, efficient and effective role in unlocking the potential of Indigenous land and sea management opportunities in the northern region.

Under the direction of the Central Divisional Manager you will:

Create and manage key external strategic partnerships and build networks with key stakeholders in northern Australia to maximise land and sea management opportunities for Indigenous people

Seek new strategic business and partnership opportunities for the northern Australia to ensure ILSC maximises opportunities for Indigenous people in the region, including negotiating co-funding arrangements with other agencies and business partners.

Lead the management and delivery of the NT Savanna Fire Management Program (SFM) consistent with the key level documents, including reporting to the Trustee and providing regular reports to the ILSC Board and Executive

Ensure sound financial management of the SFM Program and other projects, including management of costs in line with approved budgets.

At the ILSC we offer:

Flexible working options

Generous leave entitlements

15.4% superannuation

Supported career training and development

Great work environment where people are valued and respected.

The preferred applicant will be engaged under the provisions of the ILC Enterprise Agreement.

If you are keen to be surrounded by like-minded passionate people and be a part of making a real difference to Indigenous communities, apply now.

Applications are to include a current CV and covering letter (covering letter to be maximum 2 pages detailing how your skills and experience align with the position profile). Further information may be requested if you are selected for interview. You must be an Australian resident to apply for this role.

For any additional information please contact: Paul Jenkins, Acting Central Divisional Manager – 0438 074 463 or Freecall 1800 818 490.

Applications close COB 29 May 2022

At the ILSC we’re committed to building a diverse and inclusive workplace to ensure our workforce is representative of the communities that we support.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply