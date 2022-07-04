Project Advisor – Brisbane

Full time ongoing opportunity based in Brisbane

Be part of a collaborative and flexible team

Salary range of $84,414 – $91,728 – plus 15.4% superannuation

The Indigenous Land and Sea Corporation (ILSC) is a corporate Commonwealth entity established under the ATSI Act and subject to the PGPA Act. The ILSC assists Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to realise economic, social, cultural and environmental benefits that the ownership and management of land, water and water related rights can bring. The ILSC provides this assistance through the acquisition and management of rights and interests in land, salt water and fresh water country.

The ILSC is seeking a proactive and motivated Project Advisor to work in a supportive team to deliver First Nations outcomes. Under the direction of the Operations Manager, you will:

Manage existing and new land and water acquisitions and management projects so that sustainable outcomes are achieved in a timely manner and project compliance is maintained

Work with Indigenous corporations and their partners to develop land and water acquisition or management projects to the point they are ready for ILSC investment

Undertake research, market analysis, project scoping, due diligence and feasibility analysis of projects to establish the business case for ILSC investment

Develop and maintain effective relationships with stakeholders and other government agencies

Work with Indigenous corporations to facilitate a collaborative approach to project delivery.

At the ILSC we offer:

Flexible working options

Generous leave entitlements

15.4% superannuation

Supported career training and development

Great work environment where people are valued and respected.

The preferred applicant will be engaged under the provisions of the ILC Enterprise Agreement

If you’d like to find out more please contact: Eastern Division Office (07) 3854 4600 or Freecall 1800 818 490.

Applications are to include a current CV and covering letter (covering letter to be maximum 2 pages detailing how your skills and experience align with the position profile). Further information may be requested if you are selected for interview. You must be an Australian resident to apply for this role.

Applications close COB 19 July 2022.

At the ILSC we’re committed to building a diverse and inclusive workplace to ensure our workforce is representative of the communities we support.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply