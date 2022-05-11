Project Advisor – Savanna Fire Management

Unique program supporting fire-carbon enterprises

Full time 3-year contract based in Darwin

Salary Range $84,414 to $91,728 per annum (plus 15.4% Super)

The Indigenous Land and Sea Corporation (ILSC) is a corporate Commonwealth entity established under the ATSI Act and subject to the PGPA Act. The ILSC assists Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to realise economic, social, cultural and environmental benefits that the ownership and management of land, water and water related rights can bring. The ILSC provides this assistance through the acquisition and management of rights and interests in land, salt water and fresh water country.

Through the Savanna Fire Management (SFM) Program, the ILSC works in partnership with Indigenous landholders to identify, develop and support the implementation of viable and sustainable fire-carbon enterprises on Indigenous-held land in the NT. Funds are available to support feasibility assessments, business planning, training, fire management operations and the purchase of relevant plant and equipment.

Under the direction of the Program Manager – Northern Strategic Projects you will:

Negotiate with stakeholders and facilitate a collaborative approach to project development to optimise and deliver sustainable economic, environmental, social or cultural benefits to Indigenous Australians

Proactively develop proposals for the ILSC to assist Indigenous organisations to develop and implement sustainable fire-carbon enterprises on Indigenous held land in the NT to deliver sustainable economic, environmental, social or cultural benefits.

Undertake research, market analysis, project scoping, due diligence and feasibility analysis of projects to establish the business case for ILSC investment

Plan, negotiate, develop and maintain effective relationships with stakeholders and agencies in order to foster beneficial partnerships to enhance the SFM program.

At the ILSC we offer:

Flexible working options

Generous leave entitlements

15.4% superannuation

Supported career training and development

Great work environment where people are valued and respected.

The preferred applicant will be engaged under the provisions of the ILC Enterprise Agreement.

If you are keen to be surrounded by like-minded passionate people and be a part of making a real difference to Indigenous communities, apply now.

Applications are to include a current CV and covering letter (covering letter to be maximum 2 pages detailing how your skills and experience align with the position profile). Further information may be requested if you are selected for interview. You must be an Australian resident to apply for this role.

For any additional information please contact: Paul Jenkins, Acting Central Divisional Manager – 0438 074 463 or Freecall 1800 818 490.

Applications close COB 29 May 2022

At the ILSC we’re committed to building a diverse and inclusive workplace to ensure our workforce is representative of the communities that we support.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply