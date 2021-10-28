Multiple opportunities available – ongoing full time

Based in Adelaide, Brisbane and Perth

Salary range of $84,414 – $91,728 – plus 15.4% superannuation

The Indigenous Land and Sea Corporation (ILSC) is a corporate Commonwealth entity established under the ATSI Act and subject to the PGPA Act. The ILSC assists Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to realise economic, social, cultural and environmental benefits that the ownership and management of land, water and water related rights can bring. The ILSC provides this assistance through the acquisition and management of rights and interests in land, salt water and fresh water country.

The ILSC is seeking proactive and motivated Project Advisors to join our supportive and collaborative team to assess new grant applications or progress a land holding to grant portfolio of properties towards a divestment outcome.

Under direction the key responsibilities of the role include:

Develop and assess proposals and work with Indigenous organisations to progress projects to the point they are ready for ILSC investment and/or divestment.

Plan, negotiate, develop and maintain effective relationships with stakeholders and agencies.

Work with Indigenous organisations to facilitate a collaborative approach to project development.

Undertake research, market analysis, project scoping, due diligence and feasibility analysis of projects to establish the business case for ILSC investment.

Along with project management experience, ideally you will also have:

Grant assessment, management and administrative experience.

Advanced written skills with experience preparing effective business cases using established templates.

Great interpersonal skills with the ability to communicate effectively and respectfully.

Experience working with First Nations people.

Willingness to travel (sometimes remotely) in Australia.

Estate management, procurement and contract administration experience.

Well-developed community and stakeholder engagement skills.

Ability to work in a team and independently.

At the ILSC we offer:

Flexible working options

Generous leave entitlements

15.4% superannuation

Supported career training and development

Great work environment where people are valued and respected.

The preferred applicant will be engaged under the provisions of the ILC Enterprise Agreement – check out all the details on our careers page.

We have roles available in Adelaide, Perth and Brisbane. Please indicate which role you are applying for by listing the reference number below in your application:

Adelaide ref no: CDOPA

Perth ref no: WDOPA

Brisbane re no: EDOPA

If you’d like to find out more please contact:

Raya Giffard for Adelaide

Colin Slattery for Perth

Will Hamill/Chris Martin for Brisbane

Freecall 1800 818 490.

Applications are to include a current CV and covering letter (covering letter to be maximum 2 pages detailing how your skills and experience align with the position profile). Further information may be requested if you are selected for interview. You must be an Australian resident to apply for this role.

Applications close 10 November 2021.

At the ILSC we’re committed to building a diverse and inclusive workplace to ensure our workforce is representative of the communities we support.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply