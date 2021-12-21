Project Development Manager – Divestment

Iconic Divestment/s

Key stakeholder engagement focus

Exceptional opportunity to have a positive impact for the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community

Salary $121,759 to $135,583 (plus 15.4% Super)

The Indigenous Land and Sea Corporation (ILSC) is a corporate Commonwealth entity established under the ATSI Act and subject to the PGPA Act. The ILSC assists Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to realise economic, social, cultural and environmental benefits that the ownership and management of land, water and water related rights can bring. The ILSC provides this assistance through the acquisition and management of rights and interests in land, salt water and fresh water country.

Reporting directly to the Central Divisional Manager and working closely with a team of specialists you will manage the ILSC’s divestment of high value land assets to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander organisations. These Divestment programs ensure that economic, social, cultural or environmental benefits for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are realised through the ownership of land.

Your key responsibilities will include:

Working closely with divestment stakeholders to design, plan and implement strategies that will support divestment of high-value assets

Facilitating relationships and partnerships between a complex set of stakeholders in a cross-cultural context

Design and development of a process to identify, analyse, and select potential divestment opportunities

Development of a robust project management framework to effectively manage divestment toward completion

Assisting the chosen divestment partners to build internal capability to ensure divestment readiness and success

Management and coordination of internal and external communications ensuring consistency of messaging and accuracy of information

Engagement with Federal and State government entities, internal groups and other key identified stakeholders

Reporting on outcomes and other key performance indicators both to and on behalf of the Internal Steering Committee/s

Report regularly to the ILSC on project milestones, outcomes, and key risks, including actions in place to ensure positive outcomes, identification of barriers to success and possible solutions

Liaise between divesting groups, the ILSC, and any third-party organisations in place to manage transitions

Key requirements for this position will include:

Strong project management skills working within complex and changing environments

Previous experience managing complex stakeholder engagement activities

A focus on quality outcomes and effective processes that drive this

Personal drive and integrity whilst cultivating productive working relationships

Demonstrated capacity to communicate with influence and effectively with Indigenous people, and a deepening knowledge and understanding of their cultures

Ability to create and maintain an expectation of trust and confidentiality and the ability to display sound judgement in regard to highly sensitive and/or volatile issues

Tertiary qualifications in business, project management or related fields desirable but not essential

Regular inter/intra state travel is a requirement of this role. The successful candidate can be based in Alice Springs or Adelaide.

The preferred applicant will be engaged under the provisions of the ILC Enterprise Agreement.

Applications are to include a current CV and covering letter (covering letter to be maximum 2 pages detailing how your skills and experience align with the position profile). Further information may be requested if you are selected for interview. You must be an Australian resident to apply for this role.

For any additional information please contact: Jacob Habner, Central Divisional Manager – 0449 815 804 or Freecall 1800 818 490.

Applications close COB Thursday 20 January 2022

At the ILSC we’re committed to building a diverse and inclusive workplace to ensure our workforce is representative of the communities that we support.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply