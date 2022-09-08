Full time 3-year contract opportunity based in Brisbane

Indigenous Identified opportunity – open to Indigenous applicants only

Salary range $68,546 to $72,590 (plus 15.4% Super)

The Indigenous Land and Sea Corporation (ILSC) is a corporate Commonwealth entity established under the ATSI Act and subject to the PGPA Act. The ILSC assists Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to realise economic, social, cultural, and environmental benefits that the ownership and management of land, water and water related rights can bring. The ILSC provides this assistance through the acquisition and management of rights and interests in land, salt water and freshwater country.

The ILSC is seeking an organised and enthusiastic Project Officer to assist the project team to identify, develop and implement projects that deliver economic, environmental, social and/or cultural benefits to Indigenous Australians.

Reporting to the Operations Manager you will assist with the coordination and administration of:

Managing land and water assets with the intention of divesting the assets to Indigenous organisations.

Developing projects that support the aspirations of Indigenous people and maximise the productivity of their assets.

Developing reports and ensuring that contract and lease obligations relating to scheduled works are performed.

Stakeholder engagement ensuring productive working relationships.

Supporting the Eastern Division Landholding to Grant team.

At the ILSC we offer:

Flexible working options.

Generous leave entitlements.

15.4% superannuation.

Supported career training and development.

Great work environment with a supportive culture where people are valued, supported and respected.

If you’re a natural problem solver, like working in a dynamic workplace making a difference for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and possess the ability to provide seamless project support, come and work with like-minded passionate people. Apply now.

The filing of this employment opportunity is intended to constitute a special measure under subsection 8 (1) of the Racial Discrimination Act 1975. This vacancy is only available to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people.

The preferred applicant will be engaged under the provision of the ILC Enterprise Agreement.

Applications are to include a current CV and covering letter (covering letter to be maximum 2 pages detailing how your skills and experience align with the position profile). Further information may be requested if you are selected for interview. You must be an Australian resident to apply for this role.

For any additional information, please contact: Vanessa McGeachie – Operations Manager – 0408 383 189 or Freecall 1800 818 490.

Applications close 23 September 2022

At the ILSC we’re committed to building a diverse and inclusive workplace to ensure our workforce is representative of the communities that we support.