Property Manager – Gunbalanya Station

Full-time opportunity – 2-year fixed term contract

Based in Gunbalanya, NT

Work closely with the local community

The Indigenous Land and Sea Corporation (ILSC) is a corporate Commonwealth entity established under the ATSI Act and subject to the PGPA Act. The ILSC assists Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to realise economic, social, cultural and environmental benefits that the ownership and management of land, water and water related rights can bring. The ILSC provides this assistance through the acquisition and management of rights and interests in land, salt water and freshwater country.

ILSC Agribusiness is a specialised unit of the ILSC that focuses on the development and management of commercial agribusiness investments on Indigenous land in partnership with Indigenous people. ILSC Agribusiness currently operates agricultural businesses, including beef cattle, fine-wool merino sheep, a community-based meatworks and a cattle export depot.

Gunbalanya Station operates in the community of Gunbalanya on the eastern edge of Kakadu in the NT. Beef meat grown on Gunbalanya Station is processed through Gunbalanya Meats and sold to a wide range of customers, including Indigenous community supermarkets and various NT meat wholesalers and retailers. Gunbalanya Station and Meats are a significant source of employment at Gunbalanya and host local Aboriginal people training and working in beef production and meat processing.

Reporting to the Business Planning and Support Manager – Agriculture, the Property Manager will:

Manage the Gunbalanya Station cattle herd

Implement herd and pasture management practices, herd restructuring and/or resizing recommendations

Manage station employees including the induction, appropriate training and supervision necessary to enable them to perform their work in a manner that is competent, safe and in accordance with industry WHS standards and management systems

Lead and abide by animal welfare laws, and adopt organisational policies and procedures on animal welfare, ensuring compliance by all employees

Management and financial control, including budgets and operational programs, capital expenditure, within guidelines and with appropriate, timely reporting

Ensure maintenance of plant and equipment

Maintaining strong working partnership with the Northern Land Council.

This is an outstanding opportunity with an organisation assisting Indigenous people with the acquisition and management of land so they can achieve economic, environmental, social and cultural benefits. Partner employment in administration on-station is also available.

The preferred applicant will be engaged on a 2-year Fixed Term employment offer with Primary Partners Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Indigenous Land and Sea Corporation.

For further information, please contact Peter Cunningham, Business Planning Support Manager – Agriculture, on Freecall 1800 818 490.

You must be an Australian resident and have a current unrestricted driver’s licence.

Applications are to include a covering letter and current CV. Further information may be requested if you are selected for interview.

Applications close 22 June 2022.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply

At the ILSC we’re committed to building a diverse and inclusive workplace to ensure our workforce is representative of the communities that we support.