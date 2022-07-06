Senior Policy Advisor – Strategy and Engagement

Full-time 3-year contract based in Adelaide

Utilise your high level stakeholder engagement skills to make a difference

Salary range of $121,759 – $135,283 plus 15.4% superannuation

The Indigenous Land and Sea Corporation (ILSC) is a corporate Commonwealth entity established under the ATSI Act and subject to the PGPA Act. The ILSC assists Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to realise economic, social, cultural and environmental benefits that the ownership and management of land, water and water related rights can bring. The ILSC provides this assistance through the acquisition and management of rights and interests in land, salt water and fresh water country.

The ILSC is seeking proactive and motivated Senior Policy Advisor with demonstrated experience in engagement with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander stakeholders and expertise in the development and evaluation of strategy to join our collaborative team. Supporting the development of evidence based policy and strategy, this position is an opportunity to directly contribute to the ILSC’s purpose of generating outcomes in partnership with Indigenous communities, corporations and people. This role will assist in the compilation of statutory planning and reporting documents to ensure the ILSC meets is obligations as a commonwealth entity.

Under the direction of the General Manager Policy, Strategy and Performance, you will:

Take carriage of the delivery of the ILSC’s National and Regional Indigenous Land and Sea Strategies, including leading strategy drafting and the direction and coordination of comprehensive and culturally safe engagement with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians.

Prepare high-level briefings and other correspondence, including material for Ministerial and ILSC Board consideration.

In consultation with the ILSC’s Strategic Communications Manager, lead the development and adoption of a framework to guide the ILSC’s engagement with Indigenous Australians at the National, regional and community enterprise level.

Attend and contribute to Government and industry policy forums and negotiations affecting the ILSC and Indigenous benefits arising from its management and acquisition functions, including through the preparation of submissions and other correspondence.

At the ILSC we offer:

Flexible working options

Healthy Employee Scheme

15.4% superannuation

Generous studies assistance

The preferred applicant will be engaged under the provisions of the ILC Enterprise Agreement.

Applications are to include a current CV and covering letter (covering letter to be maximum 2 pages detailing how your skills and experience align with the position profile). Further information may be requested if you are selected for interview. You must be an Australian resident to apply for this role.

If you’d like to find out more please contact: Rebecca Hayden – General Manager Policy, Strategy and Performance – 0407 358 444 or Freecall 1800 818 490.

Applications close COB 20 July 2022.

At the ILSC we’re committed to building a diverse and inclusive workplace to ensure our workforce is representative of the communities we support.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply