Full-time 12-month contract based in Adelaide

Be part of a collaborative & supportive team

Salary range of $100,599 – $110,529 – plus 15.4% superannuation

The Indigenous Land and Sea Corporation (ILSC) is a corporate Commonwealth entity established under the ATSI Act and subject to the PGPA Act. The ILSC assists Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to realise economic, social, cultural and environmental benefits that the ownership and management of land, water and water related rights can bring. The ILSC provides this assistance through the acquisition and management of rights and interests in land, salt water and fresh water country.

The ILSC is seeking proactive and motivated Senior Policy Advisor to join our supportive and collaborative team to assist in the development of ILSC policy and strategy for the benefit of Indigenous people. This role will assist in the compilation of statutory planning and reporting documents to ensure the ILSC meets is obligations as a commonwealth entity.

Under the direction of the Manager, Policy and Program Development, you will:

Undertake analysis and research and facilitate consultation with employees and stakeholders, to assist with the development of policies and processes and change management.

Attend and contribute to policy forums affecting the ILSC and Indigenous benefits arising from its land and sea management and acquisition functions.

Provide high-quality oral and written advice on policy, strategic planning and Indigenous land and sea sector issues to the ILSC Board, senior management, employees and external stakeholders.

Provide reports on the outcomes and benefits derived by Indigenous people through the ILSC’s programs and projects and make recommendations for policy to ensure ILSC policies and programs deliver sustainable benefits to Indigenous people.

Liaise with internal and external stakeholders through representing the ILSC at meetings, preparation of submissions and other correspondence as required.

At the ILSC we offer:

Flexible working options

Healthy Employee Scheme

15.4% superannuation

Generous studies assistance

The preferred applicant will be engaged under the provisions of the ILC Enterprise Agreement – check out all the details on our careers page.

Applications are to include a current CV and covering letter (covering letter to be maximum 2 pages detailing how your skills and experience align with the position profile). Further information may be requested if you are selected for interview. You must be an Australian resident to apply for this role.

If you’d like to find out more please contact:

Rebecca Hayden – Manager, Policy & Program Development – 0407 358 444 or Freecall 1800 818 490.

Applications close 28 March 2022.

At the ILSC we’re committed to building a diverse and inclusive workplace to ensure our workforce is representative of the communities we support.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply