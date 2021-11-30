Traceability & Compliance Officer – Roebuck Export Depot

The Indigenous Land and Sea Corporation (ILSC) is a corporate Commonwealth entity established under the ATSI Act and subject to the PGPA Act. The ILSC assists Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to realise economic, social, cultural and environmental benefits that the ownership and management of land, water and water related rights can bring. The ILSC provides this assistance through the acquisition and management of rights and interests in land, salt water and freshwater country.

ILSC Agribusiness is a specialised unit of the ILSC that focuses on the development and management of commercial agribusiness investments on Indigenous land in partnership with Indigenous people. ILSC Agribusiness currently operates agricultural businesses, including beef cattle, fine-wool merino sheep, a community-based meatworks and a cattle export depot.

The Traceability and Compliance Officer role will administer traceability and compliance of all cattle movements into and out of the Roebuck Export Depot. Roebuck Export Depot is a live export depot in the Kimberly Region of WA. This facility has the capacity to process 17,444 head and is utilised by exporters and livestock agents to prepare cattle for live export markets as well as handling transit cattle for the domestic markets. The facility operates under strict environmental and animal welfare standards and holds animal welfare in the highest regard.

Reporting to the Administration Manager and in liaison with the Livestock Manager, the Traceability and Compliance Officer will be responsible for providing the following

Assist in all aspects of yard work – receiving, loading, drafting and weighing of cattle.

Administration of NLIS data of all incoming and outgoing cattle including the NLIS list/file with all relevant information as required by an exporter before departure of a shipment.

Pen sheet reconciliation.

Checking on ownership changes and update custom feed program accordingly.

Ensure that all documentation and records are completed to the highest level of accuracy and in a timely manner.

Responsible for conducting cattle tick Dip Clearing and ensuring all relevant documentation is completed with Ag Dept. inspector.

Operate cattle weighbridge and issue all relevant documentation for cattle sales.

Provide leadership and contribute to the provision of a safe working and team environment for employees, contractors and customers.

The preferred applicant will be engaged on a 1 Year Fixed Term Employment Offer with Primary Partners Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of ILSC.

For further information, please contact Ceny Hussie, Depot Manager on 0438 883 260.

You must be an Australian resident and a current driver’s licence is essential.

Applications close 15 December 2021

At the ILSC we’re committed to building a diverse and inclusive workplace to ensure our workforce is representative of the communities that we support.