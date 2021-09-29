Work Health & Safety Business Partner

12 month fixed term contract – based in Adelaide

Partner with a diverse range of stakeholders across Australia

Salary $100,599 to $110,529 (plus 15.4% Super)

The Indigenous Land and Sea Corporation (ILSC) is a corporate Commonwealth entity established under the ATSI Act and subject to the PGPA Act. The ILSC assists Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to realise economic, social, cultural and environmental benefits that the ownership and management of land, water and water related rights can bring. The ILSC provides this assistance through the acquisition and management of rights and interests in land, salt water and fresh water country.

The ILSC is seeking a motivated and experienced WHS Business Partner to assist in building and embedding safety capability in our people, safety systems and processes to enable a proactive safety culture. This is a rare opportunity to join the WHS team to make a real difference.

Reporting to the Group WHS Manager you will assist with:

The development, implementation, assessment and review of the WHS Management System, with a focus on Contractor Management and Incident Management;

Engaging and maintaining positive working relationships with a diverse range of stakeholders;

Evaluating and continuously improving the WHS Management System to ensure compliance with WHS legislation through auditing, consultation and communication feedback mechanisms;

Contributing towards the development of a WHS culture through emphasising the development and importance of maintaining safe work practices; and

Providing operational and advisory WHS support to managers, supervisors and workers

Apply now for this fantastic opportunity to drive excellence in work, health and safety across the ILSC.

The preferred applicant will be engaged under the provisions of the ILC Enterprise Agreement. Please click below for the Position Profile:

Applications are to include a current CV and covering letter (covering letter to be maximum 2 pages detailing how your skills and experience align with the position profile). Further information may be requested if you are selected for interview. You must be an Australian resident to apply for this role.

For any additional information please contact: Renae Roberts, Group WHS Manager – 0401 723 542 or Freecall 1800 818 490.

Applications close COB 13 October 2021

At the ILSC we’re committed to building a diverse and inclusive workplace to ensure our workforce is representative of the communities that we support.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply