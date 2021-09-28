Operations Manager – Western Divisional Office

Ongoing full time opportunity based in Perth

Opportunity to have a positive impact for the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community

Salary $100,599 to $110,529 (plus 15.4% Super)

The Indigenous Land and Sea Corporation (ILSC) is a corporate Commonwealth entity established under the ATSI Act and subject to the PGPA Act. The ILSC assists Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to realise economic, social, cultural and environmental benefits that the ownership and management of land, water and water related rights can bring. The ILSC provides this assistance through the acquisition and management of rights and interests in land, salt water and fresh water country.

The ILSC is seeking a motivated self-starter to lead and manage a team to effectively and efficiently undertake land and water-based activities including: acquisition, development and granting of property.

Reporting to the Divisional Manager you will:

Oversee the management and development of a portfolio of ILSC-owned properties across Western Australia.

Work closely with Indigenous Australians and other stakeholders to divest ownership of ILSC-owned properties to Indigenous corporations.

In collaboration with stakeholders, develop and implement clear strategic plans for each ILSC-owned property in the portfolio to ensure the delivery of long-term sustainable benefits for Indigenous Australians.

Establish strategic relationships with key stakeholder and partner organisations including Indigenous corporations, Government agencies, NGO’s and the private sector to partner or leverage investment to acquire and develop Indigenous land.

Manage, lead and take responsibility for all aspects of the operations of the team to ensure effective and efficient implementation of ILSC policies, programs and projects.

Work with the Western Division Business Development team to support the development of new land and water acquisition projects in line with ILSC funding guidelines.

Work as part of the Divisional Management Team to build a positive and productive team culture.

Previous experience in property and asset management will be highly regarded. Regular inter/intra state travel is a requirement of this role.

The preferred applicant will be engaged under the provisions of the ILC Enterprise Agreement.

Applications are to include a current CV and covering letter (covering letter to be maximum 2 pages detailing how your skills and experience align with the position profile). Further information may be requested if you are selected for interview. You must be an Australian resident to apply for this role.

For any additional information please contact: Colin Slattery, Western Divisional Manager – 0439 996 884 or Freecall 1800 818 490.

Applications close COB 11 October 2021

At the ILSC we’re committed to building a diverse and inclusive workplace to ensure our workforce is representative of the communities that we support.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply